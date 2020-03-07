H2OBX Waterpark announces it will not open for 2020 summer season

The park said it would return in 2021 and that all 2020 season passes will be valid through 2021.

POWELLS POINT, N.C. — H2OBX water park announced it will not open its gates for the 2020 summer season.

The water park made the announcement on its Facebook page and said the decision comes as a result of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to pause the state in Phase 2 for another three weeks.

North Carolina has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases--since Wednesday, the state has added 1,629 reported confirmed cases and 18 deaths.

Phase 2 restricts amusement parks from operating, which was the reason why the water park decided to cancel its 2020 summer season.

The park said it would return in 2021 and that all 2020 season passes will be valid through 2021.

All 2020 season passes will receive one free complimentary single-day admission ticket valid for the 2021 season.

"In the meantime, please stay safe and healthy and continue to support each other," it said in its Facebook post.