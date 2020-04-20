H2OBX Waterpark announces June 20 opening date

The Outer Banks water park had to push back its opening day due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

POWELLS POINT, N.C. — While we're currently undergoing stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Outer Banks water park is making plans to be back open for part of the summer.

H2OBX Waterpark said on its Facebook page that it will open for the season on Saturday, June 20.

"We are following the guidance provided by local, state, and federal officials regarding COVID-19 as we prepare for the upcoming season," the water park said in the Facebook post. "As always, ensuring the safety of our staff and guests is a top priority. The current situation and mandated restrictions have posed some challenges to our normal preseason preparation, including staff training."