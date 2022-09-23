Southern Shores police share name of man who died in hang glider crash off Outer Banks

The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people when it malfunctioned Wednesday morning and landed in the ocean, officials said.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Police released the names of the individuals involved in a hang glider crash off the Outer Banks earlier this week.

The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people when it malfunctioned Wednesday morning and landed in the ocean, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores.

The passenger, Steve William Fisher, 36, survived the crash; however, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd died. He was the pilot.

The Souther Shores Police Department said both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Crews searched for Budd's body for hours. The Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire Department and Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Duck Fire and Rescue, and two of the beach nourishment survey boats were part of the search.

"We ask that you keep these people and their families in your prayers," the police department wrote.