BUXTON, N.C. — People are heading back to their homes on the Outer Banks almost a week after Hurricane Dorian.

Dare County officials said more than 1,000 homes and businesses are damaged.

“On a day like today it helps to say alright well ya know, it’s not so bad we can clean this up and we can rebuild and patch it up and keep doing what we are doing,” explained local business owner Brain Klauser.

Brian Klauser is the owner of Ocean Air Sports. He said his business was damaged during Hurricane Dorian.

He explained, “Like the water was as high as Hurricane Irene which was, at the time, the worst that we have seen.”

Klauser said he had damage to his business. He lost a large shed where he stored wood and supplies.

“We had enough staff and it took us probably four days of just collecting stuff in the back of the woods of debris up the street and it was all piled up,” he explained.

Officials told 13News Now, the worst damage is at Cape Hatteras Secondary School. Part of the roof collapsed, and siding is ripped off on the side of the building.

Dare County officials are assessing the damage, but hope to welcome students back by next week.