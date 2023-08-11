Lightning strike believed to have caused major structure fire in Duck, NC during severe storms

Fire Chief Black had to call for help and additional resources from other fire departments, including Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Corolla, Kill Devil Hills, Colingt

DUCK, North Carolina — Fire department officials believe a direct lightning strike may have started a major structure fire in the Town of Duck Thursday evening.

A town spokeswoman said that the Duck Fire Department was called out to the fire on Beachcomber Court off of Duck Road in the Four Seasons subdivision around 6 p.m.

Fire Chief Black had to call for help and additional resources from other fire departments, including Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Corolla, Kill Devil Hills, Colington, to get the fire under control.

Two people and their two dogs were able to safely get out of the home.

Fire investigators can't yet say for sure what caused the fire, but they think lightning during some severe storms may be the culprit.