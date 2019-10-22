MANTEO, N.C. — All of the junk left in Hurricane Dorian's wake in Dare County should be gone soon.

A sub-contractor with the county hopes to have all the debris from the storm picked up by Halloween.

Many Outer Banks towns are already in good shape, but people in unincorporated areas with a lot of damage are still clearing things out.

