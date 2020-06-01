BUXTON, N.C. — The Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation currently has an unusual patient in its care: a puffin!

The seabird was found not near the beach, but in a wooded area of Buxton. The rehabilitation center posted a photo of the puffin to Facebook, saying it's started to eat again, and they are hopeful the bird will make a recovery.

They said that the puffin suffered a head injury, possibly from a falcon.

Puffins are typically found in the North Atlantic, so it's a bit unusual to see one this far to the south.

