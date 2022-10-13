Swarm of jellyfish washes up on Ocracoke Island

While the jellyfish appear to be chilling on the sand, officials want to make sure people don't handle them.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Hundreds of jellyfish washed up on the Outer Banks' Ocracoke Island, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared some pictures to prove it.

Seashore officials said the swarm of cannonball jellyfish washed up on the north end of the island. Because they can't "swim," the winds and currents carry them.

"They will be left on shore to let nature take its course," officials wrote in a social media post. "Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the Seashore like birds or crabs."

Speaking of food, what do the jellyfish eat? Zooplankton and red drum larvae, and there's a ton of it right now.