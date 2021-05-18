Reported kidnapping on the Outer Banks

A woman says a man kidnapped her from a public beach restroom. She says the man then forced her to drive them 40 minutes down NC 12.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a reported kidnapping at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

On the night of May 12, a woman says a man kidnapped her from the Coquina Beach Access restrooms across from the Bodie Island Lighthouse. She says the man then forced her to drive them 40 minutes down NC 12.

They then stopped at the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot. That's where the woman said she was able to escape and flee on foot. She ran south along NC 12 until she was picked up by a passing motorist.

Authorities say the woman is OK and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The alleged kidnapper is still on the loose. He's described as being six feet tall with light-colored hair, scruffy chin hair, and possibly a thin mustache.

He most likely fled the scene by foot along NC 12 or the beach the evening of May 12.