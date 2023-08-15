'A beautiful little girl' | Maryland family is grieving after a deadly house fire in Kill Devil Hills

Cheryl Volk, the victim's grandmother, details the harrowing night she lost her granddaughter and how other family members managed to escape.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Cheryl Volk said her family is living a nightmare after a family vacation turned deadly in Kill Devil Hills.

The Volk family traveled from Maryland to North Carolina's Outer Banks for an August vacation meant to last a week. A fire started early Friday in the family's rented cottage that killed three people and sent three more to the hospital.

"Her bedroom was just engulfed in flames," said Cheryl, who spoke on behalf of her family. "Laura said she didn't think that there was any chance that any of them were going to get out."

In a press release Monday morning, Town officials identified those lost in the fire on North Virginia Dare Trail: married couple Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68 of Ashton, Maryland, and 13-year-old Sienna Farr of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sienna was the daughter of Laura Volk, 48, who is being treated in the Burn Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital alongside her boyfriend, David Brewer, 55. Both are in stable condition, according to the release.

Cheryl said her surviving family members only managed to escape because they jumped out of the windows to a 10-foot drop.

"They were actually on fire as they jumped out of these windows and they said somebody had wet towels that came running to them and put these wet towels on them to put out the flames," said Volk.

Medics life-flighted Laura Volk and David Brewer to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for their critical injuries. 16-year-old Sadie Farr also suffered burn injuries but was treated at a local hospital in North Carolina and was released.

Cheryl said she saw her granddaughters just days before they left for vacation when they came to visit her in New York.

"I am just so so blessed that they were here and I got to spend time, especially with Sienna," said Cheryl. "She was a cheery little girl, just loved life, cared about other people, cared about the environment, she was just a fun-loving, nice little girl."

Investigators still do not know what caused the fire to start, and Cheryl said her daughter awoke to the sound of smoke detectors.

Cheryl said the family also has no idea what could have sparked the flames.

"No one smoked, the stove wasn't on, we don't know why or how this could have happened," she said.

For the time being, the Volk family is requesting privacy as Laura, David, and Sadie continue to recover. However, they are asking for the community's support in the form of letters that can be given to them.

People can send cards of support to Laura and her boyfriend David. Mail them to:

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Burn Center

600 Gresham Drive, Norfolk, VA 23507