Kill Devil Hills Fire Department investigating another serious fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Three days after a massive fire destroyed an 18-bedroom vacation rental in Kill Devil Hills, the fire department was sent to another serious fire.

A spokesperson for the town said Wednesday, just after 2 a.m., teams were sent to put out flames near the Run Hill State Natural Area.

When firefighters got to the 900 block of W. Martin St., the fire was raging strongest on the roof and in the garage.

Fire department teams from Kill Devil Hills, Colington and Nags Head worked together to get the fire under control. When the fire was out, the home had seen "extensive damage," according to the spokesperson.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS helped make sure everyone was safe that morning.