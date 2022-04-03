Car crashes into bicyclist in Kill Devil Hills; man killed

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said it was investigating a crash in which a car ran into a bicyclist, killing the man on the bike.
Cpt. J.C. Towler, Jr., a spokesman for the department, said investigators believe the bicyclist crossed four lanes of North Croatan Highway before getting into the path of a Chevy Spark around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The car ran into the bicyclist. Towler said the 79-year-old driver stayed on scene to meet police. They were near the R/C Kill Devil Hills 10 movie theater.
The fire department and EMS teams showed up to help the man on the bike, 52-year-old Robert Doak, but he didn't survive.
Towler said police haven't filed any charges against the driver of the car. He also said some parts of the case are still under review.