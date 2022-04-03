Car crashes into bicyclist in Kill Devil Hills; man killed

Investigators said it appeared the bicyclist crossed four lanes of North Croatan Highway before getting into the path of a car.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said it was investigating a crash in which a car ran into a bicyclist, killing the man on the bike.

Cpt. J.C. Towler, Jr., a spokesman for the department, said investigators believe the bicyclist crossed four lanes of North Croatan Highway before getting into the path of a Chevy Spark around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The car ran into the bicyclist. Towler said the 79-year-old driver stayed on scene to meet police. They were near the R/C Kill Devil Hills 10 movie theater.

The fire department and EMS teams showed up to help the man on the bike, 52-year-old Robert Doak, but he didn't survive.