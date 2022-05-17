Kill Devil Hills approves plan for a Wawa

The proposal puts the 6,000 square foot building at 1900 N Croatan Highway, which is between 4th and 5th streets. That's in the Wright Shores area.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for a new Wawa in the Wright Shores area on Monday night.

The proposal puts the 6,000 square foot building at 1900 N Croatan Highway, which is between 4th and 5th streets. It would be right across from Kmart. The area is currently forested.

The Wawa is slated to have eight gas pumps and more than 50 parking spaces. Because of a law that requires one tree for every 10 parking spaces, that means the gas station will plant six trees around the property, too.

Several people spoke at the Board of Commissioners meeting about the new station.

Neighbors asked that as the plans move forward, the town consider impacts to traffic, lights, noise, and a nearby retention pond that the gas station could have. Several requested that a wall go up behind the station.

In the end, the plan was unanimously approved.

There's no timeline mentioned for when the business could open.

