Kitty Hawk Police: No, you can't take a ferry to the OBX from Chapel Hill

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — If you recently watched the new Netflix series "Outer Banks" and suddenly have an urge to take a visit, perhaps once the pandemic is over, police in one OBX town suggest you don't take directions from the show.
"We get calls throughout the year about traffic patterns, best ways to get to the Outer Banks and if bridges are open," Kitty Hawk Police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
One way you can NOT get to the Outer Banks, however, is by a ferry from Chapel Hill, as shown in the Netflix series.
No such ferry between the two locations exists. If there was such a ferry, "that would mean that Williamston and Tarboro amongst other areas are underwater," Kitty Hawk PD wryly notes.