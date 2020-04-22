Kitty Hawk Police: No, you can't take a ferry to the OBX from Chapel Hill

The new Netflix series that takes place on the Outer Banks has a little bit of trouble with geography...

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — If you recently watched the new Netflix series "Outer Banks" and suddenly have an urge to take a visit, perhaps once the pandemic is over, police in one OBX town suggest you don't take directions from the show.

"We get calls throughout the year about traffic patterns, best ways to get to the Outer Banks and if bridges are open," Kitty Hawk Police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

One way you can NOT get to the Outer Banks, however, is by a ferry from Chapel Hill, as shown in the Netflix series.