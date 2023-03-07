Lifeguard services come to Rodanthe Beach Access on Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. — Lifeguards are now serving the Rodanthe Beach Access on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, officials with the National Park Service (NPS) announced Saturday.
The beach will be staffed with lifeguards every day of the week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through August 11.
This marks the fifth beach along Cape Hatteras National Seashore that is staffed with lifeguards this summer, the other ones being Coquina Beach Access, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access, Frisco Beach Access and Ocracoke Beach Access.
The services come as part of a partnership between Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Dare County, North Carolina.
“Lifeguard beaches are the safest places to swim along the Outer Banks,” David Hallac, the NPS superintendent for eastern North Carolina, wrote in a news release. “The Seashore is grateful for the new partnership with Dare County to bring lifeguard services to the tri-village area of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.”