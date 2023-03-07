Lifeguard services come to Rodanthe Beach Access on Outer Banks

The beach will be staffed with lifeguards every day of the week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

RODANTHE, N.C. — Lifeguards are now serving the Rodanthe Beach Access on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, officials with the National Park Service (NPS) announced Saturday.

The beach will be staffed with lifeguards every day of the week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through August 11.

This marks the fifth beach along Cape Hatteras National Seashore that is staffed with lifeguards this summer, the other ones being Coquina Beach Access, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access, Frisco Beach Access and Ocracoke Beach Access.

The services come as part of a partnership between Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Dare County, North Carolina.