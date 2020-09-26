Woman lost in woods found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Buxton

Officials said the woman got lost while walking in the Buxton Woods Reserve. She was found in the morning walking near the Seashore's administrative housing area.

BUXTON, N.C. — A woman who went missing on Friday has been located after Rangers and emergency crews searched for her throughout the night at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

A call was reported around 9 p.m. of a missing 31-year-old woman. Seashore Rangers along with US Coast Guard, Dare County Sheriff's Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, and NC Wildlife Resources Commission, began a search and rescue operation to locate the woman.

Officials said the woman got lost while walking in the woods near the Buxton Woods Reserve.

The reserve is managed by the NC Coastal Reserve and the Seashore.

The woman was located by a Coast Guard helicopter, but she became lost again, according to a news release.