Man and his dog missing after his boat was found in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A man and his dog are missing from Kill Devil Hills after his boat was found without him, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

Police found 47-year-old Scott Johnson's vehicle at a boat ramp in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday. Investigators said it was at the North Carolina Wildlife Access Boat Ramp in the vicinity of Pirate's Cove Marina.

Dare County Dispatch contacted the Coast Guard watchstanders to report that Johnson was last seen by a neighbor on August 22. Johnson had said he was planning to take his 23-foot sport fisher to troubleshoot a maintenance issue he was having.

It's not known where he was going or how long he planned to be gone.