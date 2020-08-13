Man arrested following shooting in Kill Devil Hills

A 911 call came in on Sunday night saying the caller's friend had been shot in the leg and that the shooter had fled the scene.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police on the Outer Banks say a man is facing charges following a shooting over the weekend in Kill Devil Hills.

The shooting happened Sunday night just after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of West 3rd Street, police said. A 911 call came in saying the caller's friend had been shot in the leg and that the shooter had fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police said the suspect, 24-year-old Isaias E. DePaul of Kill Devil Hills, turned himself in.