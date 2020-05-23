Man arrested on DWI, other charges after nearly hitting pedestrians, police say

Ralph Barlow was hospitalized after fleeing from police and crashing into a retention pond, officers say.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police on the Outer Banks say a man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly caused a crash that nearly hit pedestrians on Friday.

Kill Devil Hills Police were called to Bay Drive near 4th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a reckless driving call. A 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado reportedly ran off the road and nearly struck pedestrians using the multipurpose path in the neighborhood before crashing into a tree.

The driver, 40-year-old Ralph Clayton Barlow of Kitty Hawk, then drove from the scene. Police caught up with him less than a mile away and after initially stopping for officers, Barlow allegedly drove off again, going south on US 158.

The truck went off the road again less than a mile from the initial stop, this time going airborne before hitting the wooden bulkhead of a retention pond.

Police found Barlow unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Outer Banks Hospital for his injuries.

A blood test was taken at the hospital police say a determination of his impairment level will be made after testing.