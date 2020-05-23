Man arrested on DWI, other charges after nearly hitting pedestrians, police say

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police on the Outer Banks say a man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly caused a crash that nearly hit pedestrians on Friday.
Kill Devil Hills Police were called to Bay Drive near 4th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a reckless driving call. A 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado reportedly ran off the road and nearly struck pedestrians using the multipurpose path in the neighborhood before crashing into a tree.
The driver, 40-year-old Ralph Clayton Barlow of Kitty Hawk, then drove from the scene. Police caught up with him less than a mile away and after initially stopping for officers, Barlow allegedly drove off again, going south on US 158.
The truck went off the road again less than a mile from the initial stop, this time going airborne before hitting the wooden bulkhead of a retention pond.
Police found Barlow unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Outer Banks Hospital for his injuries.
A blood test was taken at the hospital police say a determination of his impairment level will be made after testing.
Due to his medical situation, Barlow was not arrested at the hospital, but he is being charged with Driving While Impaired, Resisting a Public Officer, and Hit and Run.