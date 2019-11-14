AVON, N.C. — Authorities charged a man after they found methamphetamine in a home on Wednesday in Avon, North Carolina.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force found the substance after serving a search warrant at the home on Westerly Lane.

Charles Thomas Corpening, 45, is charged with Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, officials said.

Corpening is out of jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

The task force comprises the Dare County Sheriff's Office, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, and Kitty Hawk police departments.

