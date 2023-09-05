Man dies in apparent drowning at Outer Banks beach, the second death in two days

It happened off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore around 10:30 a.m.

HATTERAS, N.C. — A 68-year-old man from Ohio is dead after an apparent drowning on the Outer Banks Tuesday morning.

It happened off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore around 10:30 a.m. The National Park Service (NPS) said this was near off-road vehicle ramp 55.

Two people said the victim shouted for help while swimming in the ocean. They swam out and helped him after he started to go underwater.

Officials say emergency crews attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

This is the second person who has died on the island in the last two days.

"The Seashore sends condolences to the families and friends of the swimmers that lost their lives over the last two days," National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said in a news release.

A beach hazards statement is currently in effect through Tuesday evening at Hatteras Island beaches for dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves, the NPS said.

"While you may see surfers seemingly effortlessly riding the waves, do not be tempted to enter the ocean during these hazardous conditions," Hallac said.

Hallac encouraged visitors to avoid entering the ocean when the rip current risk is moderate or high and encouraged all swimmers to have leashed floatation with them, like a bodyboard or surfboard, and someone on the beach to watch them.