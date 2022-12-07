Kitty Hawk man dies after falling off paddleboard in ocean

James Tappero, 67, was about 75 yards off the beach when a bystander saw him fall off his board. He didn't resurface, so a Good Samaritan called 911.

A Kitty Hawk man died after falling off his paddleboard near the Nags Head pier on Saturday.

Roberta Thuman, a spokeswoman for the town, said Nags Head Fire and Rescue were called out to help a few minutes before 7 a.m. on Aug. 27.

James Tappero, 67, was about 75 yards off the beach when a bystander saw him fall off his board.

Thuman said he didn't resurface. The Good Samaritan called 911.

Another paddleboarder went out to help, and with the Fire and Rescue team, they brought an unconscious Tappero to the beach.