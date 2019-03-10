NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A fifty-one-year-old Maryland man died in the ocean off Nags Head on Thursday.

Nags Head’s Police and Fire and Ocean Rescue Departments responded to a 911 call at approximately 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a man floating face down in the ocean near the 8300 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

Members of Nags Head Ocean Rescue brought the man to the beach where CPR was administered.

Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and the exact cause of death is unknown at this time. Red “no swimming” flags were not posted on Nags Head’s beach on Thursday.

