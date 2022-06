A 66-year-old man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. CPR efforts were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

MANTEO, N.C. — A man died after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Park Service, a 66-year-old man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. The bystanders immediately began CPR.

Officials with the Dare County Emergency Medical Services continued CPR; however, their efforts were unsuccessful.