Man drowns in ocean at Kitty Hawk after getting caught in rip current

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A man swimming in the ocean got caught in a rip current and drowned, Kitty Hawk Police Department said.
Police responded around 3:15 a.m. Friday to the 5300 block of North Virginia Dare Trail for a possible drowning.
Zacheus D. Dominetae, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, was swimming in the ocean with a friend when he got caught in a rip current.
They were pulled out to the sea and Dominetae's friend lost sight of him.
The friend returned to shore and called for help.
Emergency and rescue personnel searched for hours until Dominetae's body was found in the area he was last seen.