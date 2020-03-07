Man drowns in ocean at Kitty Hawk after getting caught in rip current

Zacheus D. Dominetae, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, was swimming in the ocean with a friend when he got caught in a rip current. His body was found hours later.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A man swimming in the ocean got caught in a rip current and drowned, Kitty Hawk Police Department said.

Police responded around 3:15 a.m. Friday to the 5300 block of North Virginia Dare Trail for a possible drowning.

Zacheus D. Dominetae, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, was swimming in the ocean with a friend when he got caught in a rip current.

They were pulled out to the sea and Dominetae's friend lost sight of him.

The friend returned to shore and called for help.