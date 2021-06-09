Man killed while swimming in the ocean off Cape Hatteras in OBX

The National Park Service said the incident happened near the northern entrance to the village of Buxton, North Carolina.

A North Carolina man died while swimming in the ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks Friday morning.

In a press release, the National Park Service (NPS) said the incident happened near the northern entrance to the village of Buxton, North Carolina. The victim was a 55-year-old man from Horse Shoe, which is close to Asheville. NPS did not say who he was.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a friend of the victim called 911 to report the incident. He said that the man felt fatigued while swimming in the ocean and didn't have a floatation device.

Swimmers with the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad went into the ocean and brought the man to shore. The rescue squad and Dare County EMS tried to perform CPR, but the man ultimately passed away.

According to NPS, authorities don't believe rip currents were a factor in the man's death.

