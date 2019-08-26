KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police said a man exposed himself to a several people at a Dollar Tree on South Croatan Highway on August 22.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the store which is located at 2014 S. Croatan Hwy.

RELATED: Police: Hampton man arrested for masturbating in Newport News parking lot

Kill Devil Hills police officers said a man exposed himself to several customers at Dollar Tree on August 22, 2019.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department

Kill Devil Hills officers released pictures of the person they believe did it as well as the truck he was driving.

Kill Devil Hills police officers said a man exposed himself to several customers at Dollar Tree on August 22, 2019.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department

Officers said the truck was a Toyota Tundra with a hitch-mounted cargo carrier.

Kill Devil Hills police officers said a man driving a Toyota Tundra exposed himself to several customers at Dollar Tree on August 22, 2019.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department

They asked anyone who recognized the man in the surveillance images to contact the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337.

People also can call Dare Community Crime Line at (800) 745-2746 or visit its website to leave a tip.

RELATED: Virginia Beach man sentenced for exposing himself to girls