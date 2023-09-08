Woman involved in meth and drug paraphernalia Currituck County traffic stop has not been found

Tuesday night, a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the driver fled the scene. He was arrested, but the passenger's location is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CURRITUCK, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested in Currituck County after police said he fled a traffic stop and was later caught with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the driver, 35-year-old Matthew Joseph Walker, fled the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle chase ensued. The driver and a female passenger eventually bailed out and ran on foot near Sandy Point. After a foot chase, the deputy caught Walker. Deputies said they seized narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and cash.

Walker was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, and eluding arrest, among other charges.

Walker was given a $95,000 bond and turned over to the Currituck Detention Center. He was also wanted on a felony fugitive warrant out of Virginia Beach and given an additional $150,000 bond.

The passenger in the vehicle, Sofia Koch, has not been located.

Virginia Beach Police Department also assisted as backup and helped with the search.