HATTERAS, N.C. — Transportation officials are making easier to reach a popular North Carolina barrier island this spring.

The Ferry Division of the N.C. Department of Transportation has announced its springtime schedule, and it includes an increase in daily round-trip departures from 18 to 26. Officials also say they will be extra departures between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke for Easter weekend.

Officials say the Pamlico Sound routes will resume their regular published schedules on April 22.