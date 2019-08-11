KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A woman was hit while trying to make a left-hand turn on her motorcycle. She's in a hospital in critical condition.

Kill Devil Hills Police, Fire and Dare County Emergency crews were called to a crash with a serious injury that took place Thursday, November 7 at 5:05 p.m at the intersection of US 158 and W. Avalon Drive.

The 54-year-old woman was driving her Harley motorcycle and was stopped at the stop sign on W. Avalon Drive waiting to turn left onto US 158. She underestimated how close a Chevy Tahoe was and tried to make the left-hand turn when she was hit by the Tahoe.

Police closed the lanes of US 158 while they investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevy Tahoe.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department

Police and emergency crews blocked all of the lanes of US 158 while they investigated. The motorcycle driver was airlifted to a hospital where she is still in critical condition.

Police do not believe alcohol played a part in the crash.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Crews cleaning up diesel fuel spill on I-64 after tractor-trailer crashes in Hampton

RELATED: Mom whose toddler was run over by an SUV lost another child in a 2015 crash, deputies say

RELATED: Newport News city vehicle involved in wrong-way crash

RELATED: Logging truck overturns, knocks down power pole in Southampton County

RELATED: No one hurt after car flips, nearly lands in water in Portsmouth

RELATED: Portsmouth neighbors pushing for change as cars continue to speed