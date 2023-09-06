Motorcycle driver hospitalized after crash in Kill Devil Hills

It happened Tuesday night, not far from the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing with a car in Kill Devil Hills Tuesday night.

According to the police department, it happened around 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Colington Road and U.S. 158. That's close to the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was turning left onto Colington Road toward Colington Harbor, but failed to see the motorcyclist approaching on U.S. 158. The motorcyclist struck her car and was ejected from the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Outer Banks Hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive, police said. The 17-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way.