Nags Head Fishing Pier reopens for the season

"We are excited for another great season with family, friends, and anyone who wants to spend an amazing day over the water," the pier wrote on Facebook.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Nags Head Fishing Pier on the Outer Banks has officially reopened for the season after months of construction work.

The pier made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning, saying, "We are excited for another great season with family, friends, and anyone who wants to spend an amazing day over the water."

The pier also invited people to join them for a sunrise Easter service on Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

During the winter months, the pier documented the extension of the pier on Facebook, sharing photos of videos of construction workers getting the job done before the spring season.

On Wednesday morning, the pier said it was on track to open Friday, just as long as the finishing touch-ups moved along.