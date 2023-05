Police said the owner of the boat was rescued by the Coast Guard, and the boat drifted to shore.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Police in Nags Head are working to get a boat off a beach shore Thursday.

According to the Nags Head Police Department, the boat washed ashore in the 5000 block of S. Virginia Dare Trail.

