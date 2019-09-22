NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet on Saturday had some pretty neat visitors, manatees.

In a Facebook post, the station said during the course of their duties they see plenty of marine life. However, it's not ever day manatees enter their basin.

RELATED: Manatee makes special visit to Back Bay dock to take a drink of water

On July 31, Bay Venture Boat Rentals posted a video on their Facebook page of a manatee that made its way to a dock just to take a drink of water.

The City of Virginia Beach said in a Facebook post that manatees occasionally visit the area in warmer weather. If someone happens to spot one, they are asked to contact the Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response Team at 757-385-7575 to report its location.

RELATED: Virginia Beach: Report manatee sightings to the Virginia Aquarium's Response Team

Back in August, the City of Virginia Beach gave a list of dos and don't when it comes to manatees: