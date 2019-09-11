NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Parts of NC-12 under pavement preservation near Cape Hatteras National Seashore is set to reopen Sunday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials said the highway between Whalebone Junction and south Nags Head will reopen around 3 p.m.

The detour on South Old Oregon Inlet Road will be discontinued, officials said.

A layer of asphalt pavement has been applied to the highway to preserve the existing road condition and lengthen the life of the highway.

"We appreciate the partnership with the Town of Nags Head, Dare County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration as we worked to preserve this important stretch of roadway along Cape Hatteras National Seashore," Superintendent David Hallac said in a news release.

"We also appreciate the patience and understanding that we received from residents from south Nags Head and Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands while the detour has been in place."

