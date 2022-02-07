x
Outer Banks

NCDOT on alert for Tropical Storm Colin's impact on the OBX

NCDOT said it does not expect major impacts from Colin on its NC 12 highway but that "equipment is staged and crews are ready to go if needed."

RODANTHE, N.C. — An unexpected guest is looking to crash the Independence Day weekend celebrations on North Carolina's Outer Banks, but transportation officials say they are prepared for it.

Tropical Storm Colin formed over South Carolina on Saturday morning and is forecast to go up the Carolina coastline on Sunday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said they do not expect major impacts from Colin on its NC 12 highway, which runs up the Outer Banks, but that "equipment is staged and crews are ready to go if needed."

Because of how close it is to the water, NC 12 often faces problems with overwash caused by flooding and storms. A new bridge built in Rodanthe is meant to solve some of the overwash issues, but its opening has been delayed due to improperly installed pavement markings.

Officials currently expect Colin will be back out to sea and away from North Carolina in time for the Fourth of July on Monday.

