NCDOT prepping NC 12 on Outer Banks for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, Hurricane Franklin

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews are prepping North Carolina Highway 12 on the Outer Banks Monday for potential storm impacts later this week.

In a social media post, the North Carolina Department of Transportation encouraged people to be aware of workers and machinery on the road, and to slow down and give them space to work.

"Out on NC12 today, we've got crews getting prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store for us this week (Franklin/Supermoon/Idalia)," the department wrote.

The work will help prevent overwash on the highway as Hurricane Franklin moves hundreds of miles off the coast and Tropical Storm Idalia moves over the area later this week.

Franklin is expected to bring strong rip currents and high surf as it passes by Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical Storm Idalia will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Outer Banks on Thursday and Friday.

