New flag warns of jellyfish, stingrays on Outer Banks beach

The purple flag serves as a warning to beachgoers for when sea creatures like jellyfish and stingrays are nearby.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Lifeguards on a beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks have posted a new purple flag that is adorned with images of a jellyfish and a stingray.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the flag serves as a warning when the sea creatures are nearby. The purple flag expands warnings to swimmers beyond the red banner that’s already flown when rip currents are present.

A yellow flag also warns of heavy shore break or dangerous currents. Purple flags are a common maritime warning.