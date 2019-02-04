COROLLA, N.C. — There's a new kid in town on the Outer Banks.

A foal was recently spotted running along the shore with the herd, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. The organization posted about the birth on Facebook.

"No April Foolin’ here - first foal of the season was born in the last 24 hours or so! Not sure of the sex yet, but baby and mom both look happy and healthy. Please give them lots of room if you’re lucky enough to see them," the post read.

The group works to "protect, conserve, and responsibly manage the herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs" in the area, according to its website.

