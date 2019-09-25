RODANTHE, N.C. — The driver of a fire department pickup truck will not be charged for a deadly accident on a Rodanthe beach earlier this month.

On September 14, a 70-year-old woman was lying on a beach when a Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department driver ran her over.

Officials said the truck was exiting the beach using the access at the end of the road, and that the driver did not see the woman.

RELATED: Officials: 70-year-old woman visiting Outer Banks hit, killed by fire truck

The woman, who was visiting the area from out of town, died at the scene.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office, along with the District Attorney's Office, investigated the accident, and on Tuesday said no charges would be filed at this time.

RELATED: Officials: vandals puncturing tires on Hatteras, Bodie islands