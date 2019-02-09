RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina election officials are encouraging voters to cast ballots during an early-voting period to avoid possible disruptions from Hurricane Dorian.

The state Board of Elections says the early voting period for the Sept. 10 elections ends on Friday.

Races on the ballot include elections for the 3rd and 9th congressional districts. The 3rd congressional district includes most of North Carolina's eastern coast.

Most early voting locations are closed for Labor Day, but they are scheduled to remain open Tuesday through Friday.

RELATED: Early voting begins for NC congressional special elections

The state's emergency management director, Michael Sprayberry, said during a news conference Sunday that North Carolina could begin feeling Dorian's effects as soon as Wednesday night. Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is likely to see heavy rains, winds, and flooding from Dorian even if the storm weakens.

Click here for early voting sites and schedules by county.

In addition to in-person early voting, North Carolina offers absentee voting by mail to all registered voters. Voters who were registered as of the August 16 regular registration deadline may vote at their precinct on Election Day.

Same-day registration is not available on Election Day (September 10). Voters may find their Election Day polling place here.

RELATED: N.C. Congressman Walter Jones Jr. dies at 76