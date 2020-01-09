NC governor extends alcohol restrictions for another month as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19

As business-owners on the OBX gear up for Labor Day weekend, restaurants and bars cannot serve cocktails past 11 p.m. Before the pandemic, last call was 2 a.m.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Last call at restaurants and bars on the Outer Banks will remain at 11 p.m. for another month.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order extending restrictions on alcohol sales.

The order was set to expire on Monday. It only restricts restaurants and bars from serving cocktails after 11 p.m. Before the pandemic, last call was at 2 a.m.

Donny King, the owner of Ocean Boulevard Bistro and Martini Bar in Kitty Hawk, said although the restriction could put a damper on certain businesses on the Outer Banks, overall he doesn't think it's the wrong move.

“I believe it is harmful to certain businesses but as an area as a whole, we should be fine,” he said. “Alcohol sales stopping at 11 o’clock will affect certain bars and music venues. We’re not too concerned about it here at the restaurant because we’ve adapted to the capacity issues.”

King installed Plexiglas partitions at his bar and between tables, and he cut his restaurant hours to limit large gatherings.

“We had these partitions built by a friend and what it does is, it allows us to control people that are naturally hard to control as far as keeping distance,” he said.

“We used to do late-night business on Fridays and we had a big crowd, a bit of a raucous crowd, and we’re kind of comfortable with not having to deal with that, at this point.”

People who live in the area also welcome the extended restrictions.

“I think it’s a good idea because really, people do not need to be out late,” Kitty Hawk resident Vicki Wise said. “I have to say it’s the younger people probably that go out and want to stay out late but most places are not open after like 10 p.m. anyway.”

King said he is expecting more customers for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, despite the extended restrictions, and the boost in business is needed.

“It has been a challenge for sure but certainly the help that came from the federal government has made it a little more comfortable," he said.