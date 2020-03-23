North Carolina wins court piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

The 21st-century dispute arose over the Queen Anne's Revenge, which ran aground more than 300 years ago.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is ruling unanimously for North Carolina in a copyright fight with a company that has documented the salvage of the pirate Blackbeard's ship off the state's coast.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court Monday that the company's copyright infringement lawsuit could not go forward because the Constitution generally protects states from lawsuits in federal courts.

