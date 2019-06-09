KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

365 days a year, rain or shine, the restaurant Jolly Roger is notorious for staying open regardless of the weather conditions, whether it faces the intense wind, a nor’ easter, or even a hurricane.

“There’s a saying if there was a volcano erupting across the street, she’d still be open,” said employee Ronnie Camposano. “If you can get here, she’ll be open.”

As Hurricane Dorian slammed through the Outer Banks Friday morning, loyal customers still showed up expecting for it to be open. Instead, they left disappointed.

“I can count on one hand how many times this place has been closed over the years,” said Scott Noble, who eats at the restaurant every morning.

The Jolly Roger has been around Kill Devil Hills for 47 years.

Dare County Emergency Management Officials implemented a curfew, which said the restaurant's doors had to stay closed.

“Interesting - I didn’t know what to expect,” laughed customer and employee Rob Estes. “When I got here and I only saw the maintenance guys truck here I was like ‘really?’ Wow I was hoping on breakfast.”

