NPS approves plan to build multi-use pathway by Cape Hatteras lighthouse

BUXTON, N.C. — The National Park Service (NPS) approved a plan to build a multi-use pathway by the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina, on Monday.

The pathway will be 1.6 miles long and connect North Carolina Highway 12 to the lighthouse and beach access areas for people who want to get there by walking or biking.

The plan also calls for building visitor amenities, including an interpretive plaza with bike racks, pedestrian seating, and a picnic pavilion.