NPS approves plan to build multi-use pathway by Cape Hatteras lighthouse

BUXTON, N.C. — The National Park Service (NPS) approved a plan to build a multi-use pathway by the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina, on Monday.
The pathway will be 1.6 miles long and connect North Carolina Highway 12 to the lighthouse and beach access areas for people who want to get there by walking or biking.
The plan also calls for building visitor amenities, including an interpretive plaza with bike racks, pedestrian seating, and a picnic pavilion.
“Thanks to support from our park partner, Outer Banks Forever, visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore will one day be able to walk, bike, and run on a paved pathway to popular areas like the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and nearby beaches,” David Hallac, the superintendent for the national parks of Eastern North Carolina, wrote in a news release. “I’m excited to get to the multi-use pathway’s construction phase this fall and winter.”