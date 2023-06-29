OBX lifeguards, emergency responders stress beach safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

Ocean rescuers and various beach safety experts from up and down the Outer Banks held a news conference to share important reminders.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Ocean rescuers, emergency responders and other officials on the Outer Banks are sharing critical safety tips, when it comes to activities on the sand and in the water.

They relayed their message, as vacationers make their way in ahead of the Fourth of July.

13News Now crews saw plenty of beachgoers enjoying the surf, sun and sand. Kill Devil Hills was packed, as the summer season in full swing.

"Just out here riding the great waves," said Chris Knorr, a vacationer from Boston.

Beach safety experts from the OBX want people to have fun, while also knowing the risks.

Erik Heden, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service - Morehead City, touched on the dangers of rip currents.

"They are the number one, number one weather-related killer in Coastal North Carolina," Heden said. "They are extremely fast, faster than an Olympic swimmer. They do not pull you under, they pull you out."

There was a moderate rip current risk at all beaches on Thursday from Duck to Ocracoke.

"Know how to swim left or right or parallel to the shore to get out of it. As we like to advocate, if you're getting in the water, having a device like a boogie board can help you realize what to do," Heden said.

☀️ It’s a beautiful day on the OBX! 🌊



Lifeguards, emergency responders and meteorologists are sharing safety tips as beach season is in full swing.



Their message for those spending time on the sand and in the water, tonight at 4:30 & 5:30 on @13NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/Z0HCjEaOlQ — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) June 29, 2023

Officials stressed other tips, which Amy Johnson, a visitor from Pennsylvania, echoed.

"We make sure we are close to a lifeguarded station at all times. My son is out on the water right now, and I'm definitely watching him," said Johnson.

Simply knowing where you are is important, too, in case you need to call for help.

"A lot of times, people will pull off on the side of the road on Pea Island or pull off at a ramp and they don't know their location," said Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue Asst. Capt. Ben Abe.

On the sand, experts also warned against leaving holes unattended and digging deep ones in the first place.

"We could have a collapse or a cave-in," said Duck, Southern Shores & Cape Hatteras Ocean Rescue Supervisor Mirek Dabrowski. "The national statistic basically says that you are more likely to be involved in the cave-in than attacked by a shark."

Less than two months ago in Frisco, a Chesapeake teen died in the dunes. Authorities with Cape Hatteras National Seashore believe he became buried after digging holes in the area.

During the news conference, Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson encouraged people to visit lovethebeachrespecttheocean.com.

On the website, daily beach conditions are posted and there are ways to look for beaches with lifeguards in the area.

Pearson described the resource as a tool to stay informed, which he thinks is crucial for any beachgoer.