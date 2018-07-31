NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WVEC) -- City officials in Nags Head are asking beachgoers who dig huge holes in the sand to make sure they're filling them up by the time they leave.

A post on the Town of Nags Head Facebook page explains how this issue is a big safety concern for the public, lifeguards and beach crews.

They're asking beachgoers not to dig big, deep holes and to fill them in if you do.

They say it took three lifeguards 20 minutes to fill up one hole left in the sand and that someone could get hurt if it's left unattended.

© 2018 WVEC