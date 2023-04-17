Two hurt in Kill Devil Hills crash

Northbound lanes of Highway 158 were shut down for about two hours while rescue and accident reconstruction efforts were underway.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police on the Outer Banks said two people are hurt in a Kill Devil Hills car accident, but that they're lucky their injuries weren't more serious, given the severity of the crash.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 158, near the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said the driver of a gray Toyota pickup truck merged into the lane of a tractor-trailer. The two vehicles crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a power pole.

"Miraculously they did not encounter northbound traffic," police said in a press release.

Both drivers went to the hospital, but police describe their injuries as not life-threatening. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for "unsafe lane change."