Overwash, house moving, and rip currents along beach in Rodanthe

Visitors are urged to stay away from the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Dr. until early next week, when conditions are expected to improve.

RODANTHE, N.C.

Visitors are urged to avoid part of the beach along the Outer Banks this weekend.

Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said ocean conditions are leading to overwash and rough surf in Rodanthe.

Additionally, multiple homes near the beach are also getting moved to prevent them from collapsing into the ocean, which has already happened several times this year.

Dare County Emergency Management is also warning beachgoers about the risk of rip currents in the water due to swells caused by Hurricane Earl.

