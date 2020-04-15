x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

outer-banks

OBX shipwreck has become a hazardous attraction

The Ocean Pursuit has been grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore since March 1. Its crew was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A 72-foot-long fishing vessel that ran aground on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has quickly become a tourist attraction. But the National Park Service is warning people to stay away from the shipwreck for their own safety. 

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the ship, named Ocean Pursuit, has been grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore since March 1. Its crew was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. 

RELATED: Crew aboard grounded ship near Oregon Inlet removed by Coast Guard

The Park Service says the vessel is unstable and sits close enough to the ocean that it could be dragged out to sea. 

All hazardous materials and fuels have been removed, but it remains unclear when the ship’s owner will retrieve the vessel.

RELATED: Coast Guard airlifts two adults, child, to safety after boat runs aground in Pamlico Sound

RELATED: Oregon Inlet boat ramp in Nags Head to close temporarily

Post by CapeHatterasNS.